Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $51.99. 11,161,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,892. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

