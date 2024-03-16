Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 13,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 22,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

