Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 18th

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, March 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.

Yatsen Trading Down 12.9 %

Yatsen stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $181.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

