Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.33. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $32.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $32.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $31.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $427.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $447.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.97.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 43.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 186.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Articles

