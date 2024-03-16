Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.10.

Shares of CHH opened at $129.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,347,000 after buying an additional 2,018,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after buying an additional 554,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after purchasing an additional 354,634 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

