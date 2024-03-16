Zacks Research Weighs in on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $98,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,034. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.