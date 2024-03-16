Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZVRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

