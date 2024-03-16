Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 391,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 14th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 355.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Zurich Insurance Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %

ZFSVF stock opened at $548.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.73. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $425.75 and a twelve month high of $557.23.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

