1,070 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

LOW stock opened at $244.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $248.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.