11,676 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Bought by Fidato Wealth LLC

Fidato Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

