118,703 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,055 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,116,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,080,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,350,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB remained flat at $29.67 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,348. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $29.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

