13,324 Shares in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $85,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SILJ opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $651.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

