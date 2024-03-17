3,889 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $242.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.07 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

