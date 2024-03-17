3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion.

3M Stock Up 1.8 %

MMM stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.70.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

