4,450 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after acquiring an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,160.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 377,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

