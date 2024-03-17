489 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.1 %

EXR stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.68. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

