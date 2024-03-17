51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.30 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.