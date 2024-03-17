51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.30 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Stories

