62,189 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 223,944 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Catalent by 43.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Catalent by 8.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,335,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,795,000 after acquiring an additional 103,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Catalent by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,058 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Catalent by 29.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,260 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.22. 3,952,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $71.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.