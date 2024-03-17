6,522 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.