7,730 Shares in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $436.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.76.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.66 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTBI

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.