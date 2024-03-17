7,959 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Purchased by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $9.50 on Friday, reaching $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.24 and a 1 year high of $184.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

