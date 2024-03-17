A. Randall Thoman Sells 2,500 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE BYD opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
