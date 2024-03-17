ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABVC BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.35% of ABVC BioPharma worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

ABVC BioPharma Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ABVC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. ABVC BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

