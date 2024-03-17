Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.06

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.06 and traded as low as C$4.70. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 600 shares.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

