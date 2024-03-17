Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.74

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.74 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34.80 ($0.45). Accrol Group shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45), with a volume of 166,084 shares trading hands.

Accrol Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £111.61 million, a PE ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50.

Accrol Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.