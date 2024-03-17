Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0017

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Achain has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $266,842.13 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001962 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001329 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

