ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 10,130 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 10,130 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $187,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,301.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $66,603.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.68 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

