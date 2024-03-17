Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACET. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity

ACET stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $140.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.