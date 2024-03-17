Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Adobe also updated its Q2 guidance to $4.35-4.40 EPS.

Adobe Stock Down 13.7 %

Adobe stock opened at $492.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $584.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $616.52.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

