Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Up 8.8% in February

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEMD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.89. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

