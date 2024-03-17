Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Up 8.8% in February

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEMD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.89. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
