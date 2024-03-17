Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

AL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,447 shares of company stock worth $3,174,655. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

