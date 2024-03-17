Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.81. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Get Airgain alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airgain by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.