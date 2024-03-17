Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

ALRM stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,181 shares of company stock worth $7,671,763. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

