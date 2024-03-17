Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Reduced by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,802,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $122.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.75.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

