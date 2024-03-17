Algorand Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $124.19 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $124.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00082193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,066,805,377 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

