Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 688,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 834,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

