Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,509 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PEP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,887,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

