Allied Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Target by 6,699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.22. 5,074,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,406. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

