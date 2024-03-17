Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.04 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,632. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

