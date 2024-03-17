Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.05. 341,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,560. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $100.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

