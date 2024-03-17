Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 75,727,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

