Allied Investment Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,365. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $228.25 and a twelve month high of $337.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.45 and a 200-day moving average of $295.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

