Allied Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IJK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 239,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
