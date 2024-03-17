Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.42. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

