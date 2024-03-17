Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VGT stock traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.56. 474,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.62. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $354.83 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

