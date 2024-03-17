Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AP.UN. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

AP.UN stock opened at C$17.08 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

