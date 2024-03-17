Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after buying an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.17. 41,039,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,398,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.87 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

