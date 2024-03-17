Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 60,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 117,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. BDL Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,297,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 95,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

