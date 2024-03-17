AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $532.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

