American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.11 on Friday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.